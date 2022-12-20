Grandmother and child trapped under car rescued by Tampa Police officer and Good Samaritans

TAMPA, Fla. — A grandmother and child were rescued by a Tampa Police officer and Good Samaritans after being trapped underneath a car on Sunday, according to a release.

TPD said that on Dec. 18, around 1:30 p.m., they received a call about a car accident involving pedestrians in the parking lot of the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex on 2901 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Corporal Lance Baker arrived at the complex to find an 80-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl pinned underneath a 2006 Toyota Corolla.

The driver, 23, told police that both victims were struck when he didn't notice them as he was backing out of a parking spot.

He allegedly stated that he didn't see the woman pushing her great-granddaughter in a stroller while they were returning from the grocery store and backed his vehicle over both victims. Then, when he felt a bump, he assumed it was a large storm drain and attempted to pull forward.

When the car didn't move, he realized he hit someone, trapping both victims beneath the car.

Neighbors pitched in to help, using a hydraulic jack to raise the car slightly above the ground before first responders arrived. Baker was then able to free both the great-grandmother and child, pulling grocery items out from between the woman and the car so she was able to breathe.

He then worked with firefighters to cut the child out of her stroller and pulled both victims to safety.

Both victims received medical attention immediately and were transported to a local hospital as trauma alerts. The great-grandmother is in critical condition, while the three-year-old is stable.

Police do not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash, and the driver remained at the scene and cooperated. Charges are not expected at this time.

"We are proud of Cpl. Baker's quick actions and calmness under pressure while helping this family," said Interim Chief of Police Lee Bercaw. "We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family."

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE INTENSE FOR SOME VIEWERS

You can watch body camera footage of the rescue from TPD here.