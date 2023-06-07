Gracepoint emphasizing women's healthcare needs with new hospital

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local non-profit group is emphasizing women's health and creating a hospital targeted toward their needs.

Gracepoint has been a staple in healthcare in the bay area for more than seven decades, and now the focus is helping women at all stages of their life.

CEO Roaya Tyson said the women's hospital had been her passion project for years and is finally coming to fruition.

In the next 18 to 24 months, a two-story building will house part of the expansive Gracepoint campus.

The first floor will house thirty-two beds, and the second will initially remain vacant for a potential expansion.

"I have been here for 21 years, and we have always had a problem trying to refer women to a place where it's just for women. There is a disproportion of traumatic events that happen to women, and there isn't really a safe space that they can go to be served by women and be accepted regardless of their financial status," Tyson said.

The center will not turn any woman away because they can't afford the help they need. Resources will be offered, including trauma-informed care, medication management with psychiatrists, therapy services, case management, group therapy, and outpatient and community programs.

"I think this is really a great opportunity for women," Elizabeth Franceschini said.

Franceschini can attest to the help given by those at Gracepoint. Years ago, she contemplated suicide and turned to the center for assistance.

"Having Gracepoint in my life changed my whole life. I am seven years clean. I own my own house. I am a homeowner," Franceschini said.

She's looking at paying it forward once the new center is built.

For her, it's not just a place to get behavioral health help. It's a sanctuary that helps women rebuild their lives.

"I want to be a role model. So, yes, I will come here and volunteer every day if I have to," Franceschini said.

Progress on the 14-million-dollar project will take place in the next few weeks.

Tyson said volunteers and funding are always needed.