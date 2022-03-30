Grace Community Church teacher arrested on child porn charges

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla — A Grace Community Church teacher is behind bars on multiple charges of child pornography, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff.

Deputies arrested fifth-grade teacher Stephen Robb, 69 after receiving two cyber tips of child pornography being uploaded to an email account.

An investigation revealed the account belonged to Robb. On March 29, 2022, deputies conducted a search warrant on the suspect’s account which revealed additional images of child pornography. Robb also allegedly had images of a current student, fully clothed.

“It's sickening to know this man who was entrusted to educate and care for our young children, was exploiting children online at the same time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “His disgusting behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County. I commend our detectives who work tirelessly to protect and defend the innocent children in our community.”

Robb was arrested in Pasco County on six counts of child pornography. Anyone with additional information on Robb is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.