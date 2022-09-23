Watch Now
Gorkhali Kitchen in New Tampa is the first-ever Nepalese restaurant in Tampa Bay

Posted at 9:33 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 10:42:06-04

New Tampa is a diverse community full of different cultures.

But, there was one thing New Tampa, and even all of Tampa Bay, didn't have. That's when four friends from Nepal decided to do something about it.

The friends craved food from home, so they opened Tampa Bay's first Nepalese restaurant, Gorkhali, in New Tampa.

"We wanted to bring the authentic flavors of Kathmandu to Tampa Bay," said Reena Lama-Widdoes.

If you go, try the Momo. They're Tibetan dumplings!

Gorkhali is open every day but Tuesdays. You can read more about their food and all they offer by clicking here.

