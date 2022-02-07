Good Samaritan killed while helping others after crash on I-75

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old good Samaritan was killed early Monday morning while he assisted others following a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-75.

According to a press release, the crash involved six vehicles in total. It happened at 2:40 a.m. and shut down that portion of the interstate for more than four hours.

FHP said the crash happened when a 19-year-old man driving a black Toyota failed to stay in the center lane. Troopers said the front part of the Toyota crashed into the back left of a semi, the Toyota overturned and came to a final rest on its side in the outside lane of I-75. The driver of the semi stopped and pulled over onto the outside shoulder.

A third vehicle, a white Toyota, slowed down to pull over onto the outside shoulder when a fourth vehicle, a tan Ford, failed to slow down and rear-ended it, according to troopers.

The good Samaritan, a 28-year-old man from Tampa who was driving a Lexus, pulled over to help the drivers of the other vehicles.

At that time, troopers said a semi carrying plywood was approaching from the north when it hit the black Toyota that was turned on its side in the outside center lane. The Toyota was pushed across the southbound lanes and onto the inside shoulder.

The semi continued onto the outside shoulder where it hit the back of the white Toyota, which was then pushed into the tan Ford.

After that subsequent collision, troopers said the good Samaritan, who was outside of his vehicle, was hit by the white Toyota and suffered fatal injuries.

After hitting the white Toyota, the semi carrying the plywood crashed into the metal guardrail where the load separated and fell into a ravine.

None of the other people involved in the crash received serious injuries, according to FHP.

