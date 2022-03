TAMPA, Fla. — The Glazer Children's Museum in Downtown Tampa is opening up a brand new exhibit just in time for Spring Break in partnership with South Tampa's Dairy Joy.

The new kids' ice cream parlor is retro-styled with black and white checkered floors and a nod to Elvis.

Kids will be able to bring the shop to life, playing ice cream maker, cashier and interact with other kids on their interactive menu.

The parlor officially opens on Saturday, March 12.