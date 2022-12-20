Watch Now
Glass falling from Tampa highrise closes Ashley Drive

WFTS
Posted at 9:37 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 09:41:54-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) sent out a warning about falling glass in Downtown Tampa on Tuesday.

The falling glass was reported on the 27th floor of the Regions Bank Building on 100 North Tampa Street. Shards of glass fell from the broken window onto the road and into MacDill Park, according to a post by TPD on Twitter.

TPD said that Ashley Drive between Jackson Street and Whiting Street will be closed as a precaution.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

