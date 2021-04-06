Gibsonton mom hopes to encourage other parents through 'Mama G.O.A.T.' book

GIBSONTON, Fla. — A mother's passion to build a stronger relationship with her children was born out of the pandemic.

Alicia Taylor had always dreamed of writing a book and took a page out of her son's past, an author himself, and began putting pen to pad.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Jasmane was all about it.

“I was like just go for it. It’s a book. Just go. Go for it," Jasmane said.

The book is called, Mama G.O.A.T.

“Being on lockdown. Nothing to do but just really think," Taylor said.

Taylor's goal is to build a closer relationship between parents and their kids. Including the good and the uncomfortable.

“For us to kind of take a look at ourselves as parents and just kind of figure out where do we fit into that picture. What are things that we can do better to in turn be better parents to our children," Taylor said.

Her son, Tre-shawn isn't surprised by her actions and said throughout the process she reached out to him for his input.

"She would text me in school like I’m in the middle of class and I get a ding and it’s a question about the book and I would drop what I’m doing and answer it," Tre-shawn said.

The name of the book was Tre-shawn's making.

He refers to his mom as Mama G.O.A.T.

"I feel like him seeing me in that manner is sort of a badge of honor," Taylor said.

The book is just the beginning.

Taylor has created a women's only Facebook group called, Mama G.O.A.T Life.

"Sometimes mom’s just need to hear, ‘you’re doing a good job’ or 'you’re not alone,'" Alicia said.

Very simple words with a weight of worth.