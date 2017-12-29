Gibsonton man on a desperate search to find his missing parrots

GIBSONTON, FLA - A Gibsonton man contacted authorities to report someone had stolen his Red Scarlet Macaws.

Rodney Hopp believes the two parrots were stolen Sunday, Dec. 17. He said he locked them in their cage inside the barn that night. When he arrived the next day, he noticed the barn door was open and he had a feeling his pets were gone.

"I had boxes up front and they knew to move the boxes (to) go behind this door and that the birds were in there," Rodney Hopp said.

The parrots have been missing for 12 days. Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the burglary/theft.

"I only want my birds. I don't care if the guy gets charged or whatever. I would like to have the birds back," Rodney Hopp said.

He said he has owned the parrots for about three years.

"Oh yeah. My dad is an animal lover and so it's obviously devastating when people take them and he'd obviously love to have them back," Jason Hopp said.

Rodney Hopp's son, Jason, is helping his father use social media to get the word out about the stolen Macaws. He posted an ad on Craigslist about the theft.

"I love the darn birds and I like them and I would like to have them back," Rodney Hopp said. The

Macaws are pricey parrots.

"If you look on Craigslist, they run from like $800 to $1,200 to $1,500 each," Rodney Hopp said.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office. Rodney Hopp said he is offering a small reward for the return of his parrots.

"I hate paying the price for somebody else’s problems. I guess I would call it (that)," Rodney Hopp said.