Gerontologist says seniors at risk for isolation this holiday season

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — For the folks at Meals on Wheels Tampa, the holidays don't stop deliveries.

"We provide meals for them 365 days a year with the goal of keeping them independent and living in their own home," said Executive Director Stephen King.

More than 1100 meals, prepared fresh in their kitchen, are taken out to those in the community who are homebound or struggle to cook.

But after one quick ride-along with King—to drop off meals—it becomes clear that their mission is about so much more than food.

"For the people that we serve, so many of them are isolated with no family around; they're on their own. And that knock on the door every day is a reminder that they're cared for, and they're loved and just to make sure they're alright," said King.

King said most of their recipients are seniors, whose only real in-person contact this holiday season will come from his volunteers.

Carol Zernial, gerontologist and executive director of the WellMed Charitable Foundation, said that level of isolation can lead to loneliness and mental decline for folks.

To help fight this—this holiday season—she's encouraging the community to come together and be more intentional about checking in on our seniors, who may be struggling.

And she said the best way to start is simply by striking up a conversation.

"On the phone, in person, that opportunity to engage and connect with another person, that small act, how powerful that is in anyone's life," she said.