Gasparilla krewes trade pirate flags for pride flags

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re planning on attending the Pride Parade in Ybor City this weekend, you can count on seeing some of your favorite Gasparilla floats, with more than 20 Krewes joining in on the fun.

Former Pride Parade Co-Chair Mark Eary is handing out dozens of Pride flags to Krewe members this week as they turn pirate floats into pride floats.

“We are so glad they are allies, and every year we seem to get another Krewe that comes on board. They all have a blast with us as we do with them,” said Eary.

One of the Krewes participating is the Krewe of Brigadoon, who will be treading in the kilts for the rainbow tutus.

“The Pride Parade is the only parade of the year that we actually bring on guests, and having the opportunity to bring Mark on board with us was something we could not pass up,” said Robert Smith, Krewe of the Brigadoon vice president

“One of the reasons why we decided to join Brigadoon is because they do pride,” said krewe member Steven Dolfi.

This year, more than ever, Tampa Pride was looking for Gasparilla krewes to join them.

“I reached out to them right away and said, ‘Are you guys going to join us this year, please?’ Because there is a float shortage, several people had ordered their floats and they were told the company went out of business,” said Eary.

“I think it’s going to add a lot because instead of just seeing bands and people walking now, you are getting these big monstrosity floats coming down 7th Street,” said Dolfi.

The Krewe of Brigadoon has already participated in five parades in the past few months, but they said Pride stands out among all the rest.

“The diversity that the Pride Parade brings and the people you see out there is something to truly embrace in the Tampa Bay area,” said Smith.

These Krewe members said you’ll see a different version of Brigadoon than you would during any other celebration.

“There will be rainbow kilts everywhere. I can’t wait to don mine,” said Smith.