Gasparilla krewe becomes first to go international

TAMPA, Fla. — When Craig Bachler helped form the Krewe of Europa in 2019, the idea was to take Gasparilla beyond Tampa.

“We wanted to do something different, and that’s where the concept of being a traveling krewe came up,” said Bachler.

The Krewe of Europa has already traveled to parades in Boston, Gatlinburg and Alaska.

But now it’s time for this group to become the first Gasparilla krewe to take part in an international event.

They are going to Galway City, Ireland, for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We are known for our festivals. We are really the beating cultural heart of Ireland if you like. And St. Patricks Day celebration feeds into that,” said Galway City mayor Clodagh Higgins.

Not only is the Krewe of Europa going, but members of five other krewes too.

“I love telling people about Gasparilla. Everybody knows what Mardi Gras is. Everybody knows what the Rose Bowl is. But not a lot of people understand what Gasparilla is and how long it’s been in existence. So I really like to share that and what we are all about,” said Fran Fanning, member of the Krewe of Les Belles Femmes.

“They will receive a very warm céad míle fáilte. That’s a hundred thousand welcomes in the Irish language from us all here in Galway. I’m really looking forward to meeting them,” said Higgins.

The Krewe of Europa will be in Ireland for a week and take part in two different parades. They are planning to go to Greece next year.

