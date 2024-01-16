Gasparilla 2024: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2024 Gasparilla Pirate Fest is returning in January to invade Hillsborough Bay.

Grab your beads, costumes and eye patches, and get ready for the annual Gasparilla parades. The parades will affect parking and traffic, so here's everything you need to know about the fest.

The Children's Gasparilla Parade is on Saturday, January 20 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

An annual tradition since 1947, this alcohol-free parade will showcase extravagant floats, krewes, marching bands and more. The 1.5-mile parade route starts at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard, stretching all the way to Edison Avenue.

This event is free to all participants, but those wanting to reserve seating must do so in advance.

If you'd like to participate in the parade, click here.

The 2024 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Gasparilla Pirate Fest kicks off on Saturday, January 27.

Gasparilla Invasion: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This year, the Jose Gasparilla II will set sail from the south of Hillsborough Bay and continue north to the Seddon Channel (the area between Davis Island & Harbour Island) before docking at the Tampa Convention Center.

The annual reenactment of Tampa's historic invasion of the Gasparilla Flotilla

The Gasparilla Flotilla, led by Jose Gasparilla and the swashbuckling YMKG pirates, will dock at the Tampa Convention Center, where they've commanded Mayor Jane Castor to surrender the key to the city to the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

With the key to the city in hand, the Krewe celebrates their victory in a Parade of Pirates down Bayshore Boulevard.

The U.S. Coast Guard asks anyone who chooses to take their boat on the water Saturday to keep safety equipment on board and have two ways of emergency communication.

Parking: Parking will be available at the Tampa Convention Center and throughout downtown. City-run garages will have a special event parking rate paid upon entry. Officials recommend attendees arrive early as parking will fill up quickly for the event.

Tickets: Free to the public

Gasparilla Parade: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

To celebrate their capture of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe share their wealth—glittering beads, treasures and doubloons—with a lively, enthusiastic crowd all along the 4.5-mile parade route.

Tampa’s original buccaneers make their way down historic Bayshore Boulevard and into downtown Tampa amidst colorful costumes and festive music. The Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates will boast around 140 units of floats, Krewes, marching bands and the infamous YMKG pirates.

The parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard. It continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade ends at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

Tickets: Free to the public. Reserved seating is available here.

Gasparilla Pirate Fest

The 2024 Pirate Fest will feature stages along the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa, with live entertainment pre and post-parade in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (Ashley and Twiggs), and MacDill Park (Ashley and Whiting).

MACDILL PARK STAGE (98 ROCK):



10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. - DJ/STATION MUSIC

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Kyle Ingram Trio

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Seven Nations Celtic Rock Band

CURTIS HIXON PARK STAGE



9 a.m. – 10 a.m. - DJ / STATION MUSIC

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Live Band

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. - Live Band

PARKING

If you need help with parking, the City of Tampa has provided maps of where you can park for the pirate celebration.



TRANSPORTATION

TECO Line Streetcar System & HART Bus Service

WET ZONES

Adults who are of legal drinking age and choose to drink should do so responsibly and inside designated "wet zones," which are located along the parade route and at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.