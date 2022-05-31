Watch
Gas prices near record territory again in Sunshine State

Less than a penny away from record-high
Gas prices are up 31 percent from last Memorial Day. Here's why
<p>A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station as reports indicate that the price of gas continues to rise on April 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. </p>
Posted at 10:34 AM, May 31, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers hoping for a little relief at the pump as the summer driving season kicks in are out of luck as the prices are showing no signs of dropping.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida stands at $4.57 as of Tuesday morning. That's a four cents increase since last week and up nearly 50 cents from the same time a month ago.

Florida's average price of $4.572 stands less than a penny away from the all-time record high set five days ago on May 26 of $4.58 a gallon.

Locally, gas prices range from $4.56 in Manatee County to $4.60 in Sarasota County with other nearby counties in that range.

Compounding problems for drivers is oil prices, which make up the largest part of gas prices. Oil prices Tuesday morning were near their post-Ukraine invasion highs amid a new partial Russian crude oil ban from the European Union.

