Gas prices creeping up across Florida again

TAMPA, Fla. — Prices at the pump continued to rise this week across Florida with no end or relief from the state anywhere in sight.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas stood at $4.21 in Florida as of Monday morning. That's a gain of two cents from last week, more than 10 cents from last month, and $1.33 more than May 2021.

On the bright side for Floridians, the statewide average is still 12 cents less than AAA's reported national average for a gallon of regular gas of $4.33.

Looking around the state, some of the lowest gas prices in the state are around the Tampa Bay area with Hillsborough County posting an average price of $4.14 a gallon and Pinellas County drivers paying an average of $4.15 a gallon. The highest prices in the state remain in South Florida.

There doesn't appear to be much relief in sight for drivers as oil prices remained volatile and above $100 a barrel, meaning $4 per gallon gas prices may be around for a while.

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature passed a gas tax holiday during the regular Legislative session, but it's not expected to begin until October.

For comparison, Georgia drivers are paying $3.84 on average for a gallon of regular gas while Alabama drivers are paying $4.03 a gallon, according to AAA.