NewsHillsborough County

Gandy Blvd. shut down in both directions due to propane tank leak

Gandy Blvd. has been shut down in both directions after a propane tank leak.
Posted at 11:20 PM, Mar 18, 2021
Gandy Blvd. was shut down in both directions after a propane tank leak on Thursday night.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the propane tank leak happened on Gandy Blvd. and the Crosstown Expressway.

Both directions of Gandy Blvd. have been shut down while hazmat crews are in the area.

Around 11:30 p.m., Tampa Fire Rescue said the leak was mitigated.

Gandy Blvd. reopened late Thursday night.

