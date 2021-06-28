Frontline workers receive home improvements thanks to Bucs Super Bowl win

TAMPA, Fla. — When the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, the players may have lifted up the trophy, but it was some of our front-line workers who were just as victorious.

With the Bucs win, Lowe’s donated $100,000 to help fix up houses for six deserving Jackson Heights families.

From painting to planting to preserving, Fran Tate made sure to thank every person who worked in her yard this week.

“This is a very exciting day for me it brings a whole bunch of happiness to my heart to see my house restored,” said Tate.

She said her favorite part was having a whole yard full of new friends.

These friends are volunteers from Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay and Lowe’s. They call the project Home for a Home.

“Being out in the community making a difference is vital and helping out the local community in places they may not be able to do themselves,” said Chad Sanders, Lowe’s District Manager.

“They trust us, they knew that we were going to do a good job, they know we are professionals and we are here to serve them,” said Jose Garcia, with Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay.

Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay helps build and restore about 150 homes a year, but this year they were really focused on front-line workers, like Fran, who is in the health care industry.

“They really want to make sure that we’re taken care of as we’re taking care of the community,” said Tate.

What made these renovations extra special, it was made possible due to the Buccaneers big win. Wide Receiver Chris Godwin even decided to put down the football and pick up a paintbrush.

Tate has lived in Jackson Heights for 16 years. She said this was an important project for the entire neighborhood.

“We are building up, we are restoring, it can bring more pride to the community,” said Tate. “It means so much to me, I feel loved, I feel loved.”