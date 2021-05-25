Frontier Airlines opens new crew base at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Frontier Airlines is opening a new crew base at Tampa International Airport.

The airline says 250 flight attendants and 140 pilots will be based at TPA in 2021, and they expect the number to increase in the future.

“Frontier has been an important part of Tampa International Airport’s growth in recent years and we’re beyond excited to see our ties continue to deepen,” said Airport CEO Joe Lopano. “This new crew base is a win for Frontier's pilots, flight attendants, our Airport and the Tampa Bay region."

Frontier currently offers 21 non-stop routes from TPA.

“Tampa has become such an increasingly important part of our route network and, as our company continues to grow, along with the number of destinations we serve from TPA, it made perfect sense to establish a base here,” said Jake Filene, SVP customers, Frontier Airlines. “This is a happy day for many of our flight attendants and pilots who have been hoping we would establish a base in Tampa for some time given its attractiveness as a place to call home.”

Filene added, “We would like to extend our thanks to our partners at Tampa International Airport, Tampa and state leaders, and all of our loyal customers for their continued support. We are extremely pleased to bring additional economic benefit to the Tampa Bay area through the establishment of our new crew base.”

