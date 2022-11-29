From hospital garage to hospital director: how one woman climbed the ranks

TAMPA, Fla. — From hospital parking attendant to hospital director, Stephanie Jackson climbed the ranks at Tampa General Hospital so quickly that she surpassed even her own expectations.

“Every time I pull in, every day, I drive up to the fourth floor that I helped install the gates in,” Jackson said, referring to the visitor parking garage.

Over the past 15 years, Jackson moved up from the parking booth to an office as director of Service Line Programs.

She credited her escalating degrees and promotions to the People Development Institute.

“I have not had to pay for any of my education since being at TGH,” Jackson said.

The institute is a collaboration between TGH and USF, offering education, mentorship and leadership training to all 11,000 TGH team members.

“So it doesn’t really matter where you start. Once you come through the doors to Tampa General Hospital, as a team member, we want to see you grow with the opportunities to advance in however you would like to in your career,” director David Howard said.

Jackson took on responsibilities during the pandemic that protected the entire hospital.

“We were responsible for operationalizing COVID protocols, for screening team members as they enter the front door, making sure when you are sick you came home, things like that,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she doesn’t see herself as an inspiration, but if her story does inspire others, she’s happy to help.

“I mean, the sky is the limit, right, and TGH really creates that environment. I would like to continue to grow my scope,” Jackson said.

This year Tampa General Hospital was also recognized as being number one in the country on Forbes’ America’s Best Employer for Women list, as well as Forbes’ top-10 employer in the state of Florida.