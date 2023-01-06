Friends remember 74-year-old man killed in hit-and-run while crossing US 92 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver of a black Honda sedan who struck and killed a 74-year-old man on Wednesday night.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. on US 92, west of Williams Road.

Dave Beitler said his brother, Larry, was struck and killed while trying to cross the street. The 74-year-old was using a walker.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan took off.

"It's pretty cruel, you know. It's a cowardly thing to do," said Dave Beitler.

Customers and staff at Art's Lounge and Package Store said Larry was a regular customer. He would also come to the bar and drink a soda and talk to his friends. A memorial outside the bar contains an American flag and a Sunkist soda.

"Every evening, he would come in and he was known for his karaoke singing. He would sit at the bar, same spot, same everything. He didn't drink. He drank Sunkist soda and just mingles with all the local regulars," said Debby Fennnel who works at Art's Lounge.

Friends said Larry was a gentle soul who loved karaoke, pool and darts.

"From the first day I walked in the door; he was the first person I seen greeting me; how ya doing, young man," said Devin Cossairt, a customer at Art's Lounge.

Troopers said the walker used by the 74-year-old was not recovered at the scene of the crash and may have been dragged by or impaled upon the suspect vehicle. Troopers recovered portions of a side mirror that indicated the color and type of vehicle.

"Extreme anger, extreme disbelief, how could anybody do that to somebody, anybody, not just my friend, but anybody," said Linda Chartier, Larry's friend.

Anyone with information regarding a suspect or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at ** TIPS.