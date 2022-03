YBOR CITY, Fla. — Soon you'll be able to bring your dog to the Ybor City Dog Park.

It's a vision of Friends of Ybor, a nonprofit aimed at creating "thoughtfully curated public spaces" in the city.

The 4,000 square foot dog park will take over a currently vacant lot at 18th street and 4th Avenue. It will also become the nonprofit's inaugural project.

According to EWI Construction, a cafe will also be included.

The funding goal for this project is $600,000. It's not clear yet when it would open.