Free music lessons for future rock stars provided all over Tampa Bay area this summer

TAMPA, Fla. — When young Elijah bangs the drums, he can already hear the crowd cheering his name.

"Whenever I play, I hear the crowd roaring!" the preteen musician says with excitement.

Elijah is one of many bay area kids ages 5 to 18 taking free music and art classes this summer provided by the University Area CDC's Prodigy Cultural Arts Program.

The classes are taught by professionals in each field and will be held all over the Tampa Bay area.

The free classes are meant to inspire kids, boosting confidence and teaching them not just the arts but also valuable life lessons

"You see so many transformations in the students doing prodigy classes," says program manager Daniel Khahaifa. "Music and arts is another way for them to communicate. This gives the kids a voice."

Classes include instruction in guitar, drums, keyboards, dance and painting.

For more information on the University Area CDC's Prodigy programs, click here.