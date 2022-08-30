Free laundry event helps community save some money

TAMPA, Fla. — The number on your name tag was pretty much the only number people had to worry about at the Laundrolab on Monday.

"I believe we were put on this earth for one reason and that is to help people," said the owner John Fry.

And for one day, the new business on North Armenia Avenue helped by letting people wash and dry whatever they needed for free.

"It's a basic need that everybody has and it's our little way to give back to the community," said Fry.

It's help that came at a time when money is tight for many, like Annie Haney.

"It's a blessing because I had a lot of laundry, I mean like linen, and that's the heaviest stuff to wash," she said.

Haney said this trip would have set her back about $30 if she paid out of pocket, which is a lot for her and other people like her—seniors on a fixed income.

And now, she said she doesn't have to worry about laundry for a least another 30 days.

"I'm good for the month," she said.

The laundromat's owners estimate that by the end of the day they'll have washed thousands of pounds of free laundry.

And they hope to do it again one day.

"We have seen a lot of smiling faces. We've received hugs and kisses and we have given those hugs and kisses right back. It's been pretty awesome," said Fry.