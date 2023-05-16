Free booster seats, car seat inspections at AAA and Safe Kids Worldwide event

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Parents and caretakers can take advantage of a free car seat inspection or booster seat installation on Tuesday, thanks to a new partnership between AAA and Safe Kids Worldwide.

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting kids from preventable injuries. The partnership aims to "advance equity in child passenger and bicycle safety" by providing resources such as car seats and bike helmets to underserved communities and families.

The first event is on May 16 and runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Plant City Children's Board Family Resource Center (301 North Palmer Street).

AAA stated that the following requirements must be met to receive a booster seat:

