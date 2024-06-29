Four-car Hillsborough County crash hurts multiple motorists

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person fled from a four-car crash in Hillsborough County on Friday that left multiple motorists injured, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Ford Expedition was westbound at about 9:55 p.m. on State Road 574, approaching Forbes Road.

Motorists in a Toyota Camry, a Nissan Armada, and a Toyota Tundra were all heading eastbound on S.R. 574, east of Forbes Road.

The Expedition then crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane of SR-574, where the front hit the left side of the Camry, the FHP report stated.

The Expedition continued westbound in the eastbound lane and struck the front left of the Armada.

The Expedition rotated in the eastbound lane toward the Tundra. The driver of the took evasive action, but Expedition struck the rear right of the Tundra.

The 34-year-old male Expedition driver, 34, of Plant City, was flown to Tampa General Hospital with trauma, but has been stabilized and intubated. One male passenger fled on foot. A second male passenger was uninjured.

The report did not state why the passenger fled.

The driver of the Camry, a 32-year-old male from Lakeland, and a male passenger, suffered with minor injuries.

A 38-year-old female from Seffner was driving the Armada with three passengers. They were all taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tundra driver, a 47-year-old Plant City man, remained at the scene with minor injuries.