Former Steinbrenner High School band director pleads guilty to unlawful sexual activity with student

LUTZ, Fla. — The former Steinbrenner High School band director pleaded guilty to three charges related to having a sexual relationship with an underage student on Tuesday.
Jason Allgair, 37, was sentenced to four years in prison with 10 years probation as a sexual offender for the three first-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor while being an authority figure of the minor.
He will turn himself in on Monday, February 7 at 10 a.m. at the Orient Road Jail.
Allgair was arrested in June 2020 after the victim reported him. At the time, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "I commend the victim for finding the courage to speak out about what happened."
In a statement after the sentencing, the victim said the abuse obliterated her hope, identity and the entire foundation of her life. She said she reported him to protect other women and said she hopes to inspire others to fight back against "people like him."
Read her full statement below.
"To describe the impact of this crime might seem futile, redundant or repetitive. After all, in the past five years, the Me Too movement has launched forth into our society. Hundreds and thousands of sex crime victims have used their voice to propel awareness and initiate complete societal reform. Even though I may seem like just a number and my voice another voice, I believe my story, my experience, can be useful to not just the court but to society as a whole. Because of the perpetrator's crimes, my life has forever been altered. My hope has been obliterated, my identity shattered and the entire foundation for my life has crumbled down. When Mr. Allgair first befriended me when I was 16, I was deeply hurting from previous trauma. Countless times before, I had been a victim of abuse, bullying and slander, which led to my depression in high school. He befriended me as a Christian mentor and then isolated me. He said he was my only real friend and said he was the only one who understood me. I had no choice but to go along with this narrative. I was afraid of him. Often times he intimidated me by stalking me both during and after school. He would follow me home almost every day in his car. He would drive past my house at night and say he could see me through my window even though I was hiding. He would take pictures of me during exams and tests and send them to me. He followed me everywhere, and I'm haunted every night and every day by flashbacks and nightmares of him. Somehow, Mr. Allgair caused me every type of pain. He scarred my body, my soul, my spirit and my mind. The spiritual pain is often the hardest for me to bear and understand. He forced me to read bible verses to him, and then he would rape me afterward. He used God to hurt me, lie to me, scar me and make me bleed. He terrorized me using my core values of Christianity. He used my depression and past trauma to hurt me even more. He would play Christian music and Disney music while raping me. I can no longer listen to music or play instruments I used to love. He also hurt my body immensely. He hit me, scratched me and bit me until I bled. He said he wanted to mark me and that he owned me. He treated me like I was a rag doll and he sent my body into shock and dissociative states. Whenever I cried to him about the pain, he would yell at me and curse at me and say I was ungrateful for him. He slammed me onto cold, dirty floors and he laughed at my suffering and smiled when I cried out in pain. Now, after all of this, I have to rebuild my life. I can no longer turn to a God or religion that was weaponized against me. I'm unable to build and maintain healthy relationships. I'm unable to trust others. My innocence, kindness and goodness were exploited by this man to satisfy himself. I will forever suffer symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression because of him. Even though I am suffering, I'm going to try and help all of the souls of victims who have been raped by Christian authorities. I'm going to make sure that religion will never be weaponized against the innocent again. When I reported him, my goal was to protect other young women. I'd like to think that my pain and suffering from him will be used as a sacrifice for others. That was my motivation. I hope to inspire many to fight back against people like him. We need societal change or else there is no hope for our future."