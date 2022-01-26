Former Steinbrenner High School band director pleads guilty to unlawful sexual activity with student

LUTZ, Fla. — The former Steinbrenner High School band director pleaded guilty to three charges related to having a sexual relationship with an underage student on Tuesday.

Jason Allgair, 37, was sentenced to four years in prison with 10 years probation as a sexual offender for the three first-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor while being an authority figure of the minor.

He will turn himself in on Monday, February 7 at 10 a.m. at the Orient Road Jail.

Allgair was arrested in June 2020 after the victim reported him. At the time, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "I commend the victim for finding the courage to speak out about what happened."

In a statement after the sentencing, the victim said the abuse obliterated her hope, identity and the entire foundation of her life. She said she reported him to protect other women and said she hopes to inspire others to fight back against "people like him."

Read her full statement below.