Former players rally to help high school football coach regain his smile

TAMPA, Fla. — After more than two decades of giving his blood, sweat, and tears, both teaching and coaching at Hillsborough High School, a coach’s former students and players are now giving back to him.

“Hillsborough means everything to me. I bleed red and black. I played here at Hillsborough. I graduated here,” said Coach Joe Sipp. “When I had the opportunity to come back and teach and help out my old Terriers, I jumped to it.”

Coach Sipp has been teaching physical education and coaching football and track at his Alma mater since 2001. With every new school year comes new responsibilities.

“Be a role model to them and be a father figure or a big brother to them. It means the world to me,” said Coach Sipp.

Several of his players have even gone on to play in the NFL.

“I watched them when they were wet behind the ears and walking around here, and their pads were too big for them,” said Coach Sipp.

Whether it’s in the hallway or out on the field, Coach Sipp is one of the most positive people you’ll come across, but the one thing he’s lacking is a smile.

“I've always had problems with my teeth. I think it’s hereditary because my mother always had problems with her teeth, and I always had root canals and had to get teeth pulled, and it was always a patch-up work,” said Coach Sipp.

It just so happens that one of his former players, Dr. Jacob Berger, is a local dentist at Smiles at Lakewood Ranch.

“He was that fun coach that you could give a hug to and lift weights with,” said Dr. Jacob Berger.

Dr. Berger could tell his favorite coach was living in pain.

“Two teachers salaries together just wasn’t going to make that happen, and he humbly and vulnerably shared that with me, and I left that night saying I got to figure out something,” said Dr. Berger.

So Dr. Berger started a GoFundMe account, the Project Coach Sipp Smile Makeover. Their goal is to raise $45,000 and get Coach Sipp a new smile by Christmas.

“I was thinking, man, if the whole football community, the alumni, his coaching staff, his friends, old NFL players who used to be coached by him, what if they all came together,” said Dr. Berger.

Devin Vazquez was one of the first of Coach Sipp’s former players to donate.

“I mean when you think of his name: super, intelligent, passionate, powerful,” said Vazquez. “The dude can move mountains, so that's what I think of when I think of Coach Sipp.”

When the offensive line coach heard about his former students and players rallying for his cause, he said it was better than a touchdown.

“He started this GoFundMe and was like, ‘Coach Sipp, I want to help you out. You’ve helped all these kids out, and you’ve put in the time, and you had sleepless nights,’” said Coach Sipp. “Oh, it would be amazing just to get that smile back. I’ve always been known for my smile, but I can’t smile all the way because I have all this work that needs to be done.”

These former players are excited to win one for the Sipper but acknowledge more money still needs to be raised. It’s going to take a real team effort from the entire community.

“I just think he impacted so many people. We just needed to give back at the end of the day,” said Vazquez.

“I wouldn’t ask for a dime if Dr. Berger didn’t do this. I wouldn’t have reached out to anybody. I’m so grateful that he’s taken the time to help me,” said Coach Sipp.

For more information on helping Coach Sipp regain his smile, go here.

