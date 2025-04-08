Former HCSO deputy arrested for throwing bottle at woman's head in road rage incident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A former Hillsborough County deputy was arrested after officials say he threw a bottle at a woman's head during a road rage incident.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that around 12:45 p.m. on April 6, the victim and her two teenage children were heading south on Bell Shoals Road when they approached a red light at the intersection at Fishhawk Boulevard. When the light turned green, the vehicle in front of them did not go, prompting the victim to honk her horn to alert the driver.

Both vehicles then continued onto Fishhawk Boulevard before the passenger in the suspect's vehicle, later identified as 47-year-old Brandon Scott Parker, started to yell at the victim.

According to HCSO, at the red light at Fishhawk Boulevard and Mosaic Drive, Parker threw a bottle at the victim, striking her in the head. Deputies said the victim "sustained a raised contusion and an abrasion" from being hit.

During an investigation, deputies learned that Parker was a former deputy with HCSO, where he was employed with the agency from 2006 to 2016. He now works at Hillsborough County Public Schools as an investigator in human resources.

Parker was arrested and charged with throwing a deadly missile at or into an occupied conveyance on April 7.

“This type of violent behavior is absolutely unacceptable, especially from someone who once wore a badge,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “There is no excuse for escalating a traffic dispute into an act that caused injury to an innocent driver. No one is above the law, and we will hold individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their past or current affiliations.”

HCSO said this is still an ongoing investigation.