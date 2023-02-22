Fluffy cow farm boosts Plant City agritourism, keeps farm sustainable

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City is known for its strawberry farms, but a cow farm is drawing visitors from all over.

They are quite the sight—with their shaggy coat and big horns. At Cow Creek Farm, Scottish Highland cows graze on green pasture. Nearly 50 of them live on the family farm.

“We were able to find one Highland in Ohio, and that was how it started out, with two Black Angus and one Highland,” said Nate Turner, Cow Creek Farm's tour guide.

The farm began offering tours of its fluffy herd, when ranchers realized how popular the cows were with people who lived nearby.

“They’re extremely docile. They’re used to being around humans. These guys, on average, have a really easy temperament. They love affection,” Turner said.

Turner said interest in these cuddly cows has become so great that it’s moo-ving agritourism in the right direction.

WFTS

“This started as an educational program just for people to get in close with these animals and see the agricultural side of things, but in a safe environment where you can have a little more hands-on interaction,” Turner said.

Cow Creek Farm's tour guide said it is a fun way to educate people on the importance of farming and, at the same time, keep the full-time farm operating, as the sustainability of farming has become increasingly difficult.

“It’s become a really great benefit of it. Everything that we make here on our tours goes directly back to the animals and we’re very grateful for that,” said Turner.

For more information on tours, visit Cow Creek Farm on Facebook and Instagram.