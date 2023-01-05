Flossologie uses murals, massage chairs to take bite out of going to the dentist

TAMPA, Fla. — Dr. Dannica Brennan wants to take the bite out of going to the dentist.

"The whole goal was to have a dental office that doesn't look, smell or feel like a dental office," said the former military dentist at MacDill Air Force Base.

Mission accomplished! Her refreshing new concept is called Flossologie, which just opened in Tampa's Westchase neighborhood.

Famous muralists the Vitale Bros. painted 5 of the inside walls. Comforting aromas float from the air-conditioning. Dental chairs offer warm massages, while Bluetooth-connected TVs on the ceiling stream the latest hits.

Want more modern touches?

Dogs are allowed in the office, while customers who foster a dog get 20% off. There's even an adult treasure chest for brave grown-ups.

Brennan practices both holistic and conservative dentistry approaches. She's also expanded her office to offer teeth-whitening parties for bridal parties and more.

Flossologie will host an open house on Feb. 11.