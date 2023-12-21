Florida Supreme Court says state court consolidation isn't needed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Thursday, just four days before Christmas, the Florida Supreme Court said it is against the combination of certain courts.

Based on the findings of the state committee tasked with determining if the consolidation would make the entire system run better and their "own independent judgment," the court determined there is no need to consolidate Florida's judicial circuits.

On Dec. 7, after months of meetings, hearings, and deliberation—the State Judicial Circuit Assessment Committee released its recommendation.

In a 200-page report issued to the court, the committee recommended against the move. The committee points to the plan's unpopularity as part of the reason for its decision.

It also added that our state's court system could instead be improved through things like hiring more courthouse staff and paying them better. And through the use of technology to streamline court services.