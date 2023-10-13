Statewide committee holds final hearing on proposed court consolidation

TAMPA, Fla. — In a packed Tampa courtroom, the state's Judicial Circuit Assessment Committee got an earful Friday on a proposal to combine circuit courts across our state.

The committee was put together in July after the State Representative and Speaker of the House, Paul Renner, asked the Florida Supreme Court if they thought consolidating our state's circuit courts would make the whole system run more smoothly.

And while some support the move, the overwhelming majority of speakers from across the state were against it.

"I think the consolidation would be a good way to create resources for some of the smaller counties," said a speaker named Kansas Gooden.

"And I hope you guys vote against this," said a speaker from Monroe County.

"I think it would hurt the public trust, said another speaker.

"Certainly, we prefer to remain the 13th circuit and to not be consolidated," said the Chief Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court, Hon. Christopher Sabella.

Some speakers also said there were other things the state could focus on if they wanted to improve the efficiency of the courts.

"I also think we should work with the Department of Corrections to create an electronic means by which to get materials to people that are in prison for their post-conviction work," said Julienne Holt, the 13th Judicial Circuit Court Public Defender.

Friday's hearing was the last public meeting that the committee will have on the issue before going into private deliberations.

They have until December 1 to give the state supreme court their recommendation on court consolidation.