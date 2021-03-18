Menu

Florida State Fair seeking to fill over 400 seasonal jobs

The Florida State Fair is seeking to fill over 400 seasonal positions for its 2021 fair season.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 18, 2021
PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is seeking to fill over 400 seasonal positions for its 2021 fair season.

The fair announced it is now interviewing applicants for over 400 part-time and seasonal positions. The Florida State Fair was rescheduled for April 22 - May 2.

Positions include:

  • Maintenance technicians
  • Admission cashiers
  • Gate tellers
  • Ticket Scanners
  • Much more

Jobs will begin in mid-March and go through the first of May.

You can apply online and look for open positions here.

