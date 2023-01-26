Florida State Fair changes admissions policy for minors attending at night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced a new admissions policy Thursday that will apply to anyone under 17 who wants to attend the fair.

The policy states that starting at 6 p.m. on each day of the Fair, any attendee under 17 years old must be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian who is at least 21 years or older and has a valid ID.

The parent or guardian can supervise up to 4 people 17 years old or younger while at the fair, the new policy states.

“The Florida State Fair is intended to be family-friendly environment for visitors of all ages, and this policy will assist us in ensuring all guests enjoy their experience while visiting the State Fair,” said Cheryl Flood, the State Fair’s Executive Director said, in a statement.

The Florida State Fair runs from February 9 through the 20, with gates opening each day at 11 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m.