Florida State Fair announces advanced tickets will be sold at participating Publix stores

The Florida State Fair has announced that advanced tickets will be sold at participating Publix stores.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 15, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair has announced that advanced tickets will be sold at participating Publix stores.

Starting Monday, March 15, tickets will be sold at over 200 Publix locations throughout Central Florida. The Florida State Fair is taking place April 22 - May 2.

Advanced tickets for adult admissions are $9, $5 for a child and $7 for seniors.

Any day Ride Armbands are also available for purchase at $30.

To purchase tickets, visit floridastatefair.com or your local Publix.

