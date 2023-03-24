Florida Sentinel Bulletin history in the process of being digitized at the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Library

TheC. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library is located in East Tampa and highlights the communities rich Black history.

The Florida Sentinel Bulletin Collection dates back to the 1940s.

The collection highlights African American history that you wouldn't see in other media outlets.

Right now, the library is in the process of digitizing all of the items to make them more accessible to the community.

Raishara Bailey, Administrative Librarian said, "It's so important because a lot of African Americans don't get to, you know, see themselves in other avenues of media. So, a lot of families come to look at obituaries, to find out family history, old sports articles, things like that. So it's very, it's used a lot by the community because they really, really enjoy seeing their families and, and reading articles about things that weren't highlighted in other areas,"

The library also offers a recording studio that's available to the community for free.