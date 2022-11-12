Florida non-profit offers help to loved ones of veterans struggling with suicide

TAMPA, Fla. — On Veteran's Day, we stop to remember and honor those who served, but for some vets, that service comes at a very high price.

"We recognize that there are many veterans who are struggling," said Clara Reynolds with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

New numbers from the Department of Veterans Affairs show that 17 veterans a day are dying by suicide nationwide.

Florida has the third highest veteran population in the country, and in 2020, nearly 500 Florida vets lost their lives to suicide.

But another study said overdoses are not factored in, which could make those numbers much higher, according to Clara Reynolds from the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

"There’s probably an underestimate of the amount of veterans we’ve lost to suicide," said Reynolds.

But as the mental health stigma lessens, more and more vets are reaching out for help.

Just last year, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay had 6,200 veterans reach out for help, and 700 of those were suicidal.

"Some of them have seen things that you and I can’t even imagine and days like today bring those memories front and center," said Reynolds.

Reynolds said veterans can call the 24/7 Veterans Support Line 1-844-MyFLVet (1-844-693-5838) for help with anything from filling out papers to a crisis situation, and they are connected to a fellow veteran who can help them through it.

And The Fire Watch offers another resource for loved ones of vets who want to help but aren't sure how.

Brianne Brown served in the U.S. Air Force, and after seeing friends and family die by suicide and seeing their loved ones wishing there was more they could’ve done, Brown knew she had to do more to help.

"It's become a passion of mine, and nothing becomes passion unless it's been personal," said Brown.

She joined the Florida non-profit, The Fire Watch, which offers a free online course to help civilians understand military culture, recognize suicidal tendencies in vets, and learn how to talk to a veteran about what’s bothering them

"They feel comfortable enough to have a conversation with a veteran and validate their experience," said Brown.

Brown said if people are looking for a way to show support for vets that goes beyond Veterans’ Day, this course could be a lifelong tool to help a veteran in need.

"We all have a part to play in veteran suicide prevention as a whole, but to all the veterans, there is help out there and people do care," said Brown.

For more information, visit here.