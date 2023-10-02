Florida Museum of Photographic Arts opens new location in Ybor City

Just off 7th Avenue in Ybor City is the new home of the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, inside the Historic Kress Building.

The museum shows off vintage black and white prints from the greatest photographers in the world.

"This, of course, is Phillippe Halsman's famous Marilyn Monroe portrait from Life Magazine. We also have Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, Diane Arbus," explained Sara Canon.

FMOPA is hoping this new intimate space will bring more eager eyes to its impressive collection.

"We moved from Downtown Tampa to the heart of Ybor City, and it's just the perfect space for us. We're bouncing off all the arts energy here," explained Canon.

FMOPA is open Tuesday through Sunday, with ticket prices from $10-12.