Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Plant City 15-year-old last seen Wednesday

A statewide missing child alert was issued Thursday night for a 15-year-old girl from Plant City who was last seen on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 600 block of West Ball Street.

Authorities believe she may be with 21-year-old Abraham Lopez-Iglesias.

FDLE

Hernandez is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue crop top, Spongebob Squarepants pajama pants, and light-green Crocs. She may have a pink jacket with her.

Lopez-Iglesias is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light pink shirt, gray pants, and white tennis shoes.

If you have information, contact Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200 or 911.