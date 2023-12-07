Florida mechanic trading oil changes for Toys For Tots

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay auto mechanic is trading in the grease rags for the Santa hats as they help to bring toys to children in need every December.

Over the past 18 years, Ice Cold Air has traded in free oil changes for more than 40,000 toys, all going to the Toys For Tots Program.

Most of the year, it looks, feels, and sounds like a typical mechanic shop, but during December, Ice Cold Air becomes a toy depot for families in need.

“We want to make a difference, and this is one way we can be consistent and support kids having a good time at the end of the year,” said franchise owner Ashley Butler.

Ashley and her partner, Adrian Butler, know all too well the challenges some families face when it comes to putting toys under the tree.

“My mom was a foster mom, so definitely having foster kids in the house, we always received something from organizations like Toys For Tots,” said Adrian.

“My mom was a young mom. She had me when she was 20. Programs like this were the ways that my sister and I received gifts and toys,” said Ashley.

So when Ashley and Adrian opened their own mechanic shop, they knew it was their chance to give back, and they wanted to get the whole community involved. All 16 Ice Cold Air locations in Tampa Bay are participating in the toy drive.

"You bring us a toy, and we give you either an oil change or a discount off of your repair. It’s a win-win for the customer and us,” said Adrian.

“And as a team, our employees, we challenge each other to think of our favorite toy that we ever received when we were young to encourage our teammates to put toys in the box as well,” said Ashley.

Sergeant Devonte Wilson is the Toys For Tots coordinator for Hillsborough County. For him, this organization has also come full circle.

“I was a recipient of the Toys For Tots program, so it definitely means a lot, especially knowing there are people out there and companies out there willing to give to families like mine,” said Wilson.

This Christmas alone, they will deliver new toys to nearly 50,000 children living in Tampa Bay.

“I get calls all the time from family members who are going to receive the toys, crying over the phone, explaining their gratitude and how grateful they are, so it means a lot, it really does,” said Wilson.

The toy drive ends on Dec. 9.