Florida man facing murder charge for fatally stabbing family member

RUSKIN, Fla. — A man is facing a second-degree murder charge for fatally stabbing a family member after an argument in Ruskin on Sunday afternoon.

At 12:52 p.m. Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Communications Center received a call that an adult male had been stabbed in the 700 block of 21st Ave. SE.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim had upper-body trauma and was pronounced dead.

Detectives later learned there was a verbal altercation that led to the suspect, 20-year-old Juan Rodríguez Ramírez, intentionally stabbing the victim.

"It is profoundly disheartening that what began as a disagreement between family members has tragically resulted in the irreplaceable loss of a life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Violence is never a solution, and now, the suspect will now have to face the severe consequences of his actions.”