Florida man crashes SUV through business while trying to hit woman, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a man was arrested on Wednesday morning after he crashed an SUV into a business while trying to intentionally hit a woman he knew.

TPD said officers arrived at the scene at 3201 S Dale Mabry Highway at 8 a.m. Police said the suspect Pavel Terentev, 31, and the woman were still at the scene.

Police did not say what the relationship was between Terentev and the victim.

According to TPD, the woman said she and Terentev had been fighting "all day" before the incident, starting in St. Petersburg before they drove to Tampa.

The woman told officers Terentev hit her in the face with a closed fist just before he got out of the vehicle to unlock the business for the day, according to a press release.

The victim said Terentev then "intentionally positioned his vehicle to strike her," according to police, but she ran out of the way, which caused him to drive through the front window.

TPD said the business was closed, and no one was inside. It's unclear if the suspect owned the business he crashed into.

No one was injured in the crash but police said Terentev and the victim both had injuries from fighting.

Terentev was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for attempting to strike the victim, felony criminal mischief for damage to the building and battery for striking the victim.