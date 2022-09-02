Watch Now
Florida man charged for alleged bank robberies

Posted at 5:09 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 17:09:46-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man has been charged with four counts of alleged bank robberies, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ stated that James Junior Williams, 44, has had a history of bank robberies. In Feb. 2022, Williams allegedly robbed a bank in Tampa, only to return in March and rob it again.

When a third attempt at a different bank in April didn't pan out, the DOJ said Williams allegedly left and drove to another bank, where he carried out the robbery successfully.

The DOJ stated that an indictment is only a formal charge and that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

