Florida man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Plant City

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department (PCPD) has arrested a Florida man involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist and a pickup truck.

The man was located in a local business parking lot Monday afternoon and identified as 39-year-old Thomas A. Baynard.

Barnard was interviewed by authorities and admitted to driving the vehicle, a gray late-model Ford F-150 pickup truck, in the area during the date and time of the crash.

He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to authorities, the victim, 60-year-old Robert Scott Cook, was traveling westbound near Jap Tucker Road.

Witnesses said Barnard struck Cook from behind before fleeing the scene.

According to the release, PCFR responded to the crash scene and aided the victim, who was later pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, Baynard's vehicle may be damaged because it struck a pole near Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Station 25, located on E. Trapnell Road, east of Clemons Road.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.