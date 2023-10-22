Florida man arrested for second-degree murder after shooting another person

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida man faces a second-degree murder charge for fatally shooting another person Saturday night.

On Saturday, at approximately 11:20 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Communications Center received a call about a shooting within Hillsborough County on the 5500 block of Deeson Road in Lakeland.

When deputies arrived, they located the suspect, Shannon Owens, 31, detained by several witnesses.

Through an investigation, homicide detectives determined that the victim arrived at the property and talked with Owens. Soon after, a gunshot was heard.

Witnesses discovered the victim with an upper-body gunshot wound and Owens attempting to remove the body. The witnesses detained him until deputies arrived.

"I commend the work of our deputies and detectives who worked hard to determine what happened and hold the person responsible for this murder accountable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

