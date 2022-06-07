Florida Holocaust Museum responds after antisemitic flyers found in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Holocaust Museum is responding after antisemitic flyers were found in Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood.

In a statement, chairman Mike Igel said the flyers were delivered to doors by an antisemitic white supremacist group this past weekend.

Igel called the flyers, "shocking," and said they made false assertions of Jewish control. The flyers alleged both Disney and the United States response to COVID-19 were part of a Jewish "agenda."

"Such tropes should have no place in Tampa or anywhere else," Igel said. "Similarly repugnant flyers have been distributed by the same hate group in cities across Florida and the country. While we hope neighborhood residents will see through the offensive allegations, another community feels less safe today."

Florida Holocaust Museum is located in St. Pete and seeks to honor the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust.

"We cannot afford to stand silent as Jews are targeted in yet another incident, the latest in a wave of antisemitism," Igel said. "Everyone who speaks out makes our community kinder, safer, and more welcoming – as it should be for every religious or ethnic group. Together, our love must be louder."