Florida high school student shot during fight: HCSO

Posted at 2:44 PM, Nov 17, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A high school student was shot during a fight that broke out in Hillsborough County on Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a group of students was gathered at the intersection of Old Big Bend Road and Tuscany Gardens Lane around 4 p.m. when the fight began.

During the incident, a gun was fired, striking an East Bay High School student in the lower body. The victim was then taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies added that the incident appeared to be isolated and did not occur on the East Bay High School campus.

Detectives are still determining who the shooter was. Out of an abundance of caution, HCSO provided extra security to the school and surrounding area.

HCSO said this is an ongoing investigation.

