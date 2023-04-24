Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Florida gas prices jump $0.15 in the past week

Gasoline Prices
Gene J. Puskar/AP
A woman pumps gas at a GetGo Mini Mart in Valencia, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gasoline Prices
Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:04:45-04

TAMPA, Fla. — It's not your imagination; gas prices have skyrocketed around the Sunshine State in the wake of historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale.

AAA reported the average price of a gallon of gas in Florida settled at $3.71 as of Monday morning. That's a jump of roughly 15 cents since the same time a week ago. It's also more than 30 cents higher than the same time in March.

The $3.71 average also marked a new high for the state in 2023.

Locally, drivers in Hillsborough County were paying $3.76 a gallon, while a gallon of gas averaged $3.75 in nearby Pinellas County.

The most expensive gallon of gasoline was in Palm Beach County at $3.89.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.