Florida gas prices jump $0.15 in the past week

TAMPA, Fla. — It's not your imagination; gas prices have skyrocketed around the Sunshine State in the wake of historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale.

AAA reported the average price of a gallon of gas in Florida settled at $3.71 as of Monday morning. That's a jump of roughly 15 cents since the same time a week ago. It's also more than 30 cents higher than the same time in March.

The $3.71 average also marked a new high for the state in 2023.

Locally, drivers in Hillsborough County were paying $3.76 a gallon, while a gallon of gas averaged $3.75 in nearby Pinellas County.

The most expensive gallon of gasoline was in Palm Beach County at $3.89.