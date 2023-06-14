Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Florida black bear caught at Tampa International Airport

bear at tpa.png
Tampa International Airport
bear at tpa.png
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 19:31:05-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) said a Florida black bear was captured on airport property Wednesday.

TPA said a TSA employee saw the bear walking along the airport perimeter fence near Hillsborough Ave late Tuesday night. The employee reported it to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority.

TPA and FWC set up a trap and a perimeter around the vegetation area north of the campus to contain the bear.

According to TPA, multiple organizations monitored the bear and watched it overnight. Tampa Police used infrared helicopter cameras to confirm the bear slept inside the perimeter.

On Wednesday morning, TPA said FWC made two failed attempts to tranquilize the bear. The bear eventually entered the trap and was captured.

TPA said there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to airport operations. The airport said there is no previous record of bears on airport property.

FWC relocated the bear to a preserve in Central Florida.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.