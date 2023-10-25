Florida bans 'Students for Justice in Palestine' groups from two college campuses

TAMPA, Fla. — Free speech or the alleged open support of a terrorist group? That's the question surrounding the Students for Justice in Palestine organization on the University of South Florida's campus.

A group gathered near USF's campus for an emergency rally Wednesday afternoon. Just one day after, a memo from the state came down, ordering the deactivation of the student organization.

Deactivation of Students for Justice in Palestine by ABC Action News on Scribd

Leali Shelabi previously served as president of the campus group. The same group is now banned by the State University System of Florida.

"We've all invested so much time into this group. And for it to just all be discredited in the way and viewed in the way that it's being viewed is just, it's heartbreaking," she said.

She said the main tenet of the group is peace. And as unrest has unfolded, they haven't shied away from calling for peace.

"If you just looked at the USF SJP page, they released a statement weeks ago, when everything started, that they condemn violence of all forms," she added.

State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues issued a deactivation memo Tuesday, saying the group on USF's and UF's campuses openly aligned with a terrorist group.

It pulls out this line in the national organization's toolkit: "Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement."

The memo said it's a felony in the state to "knowingly provide support to a designated foreign terrorist organization."

These chapters exist under the headship of the National Students for Justice in Palestine, who distributed a toolkit identifying themselves as part of the Operation Al- Aqsa Flood. Based on the National SJP’s support of terrorism, in consultation with Governor DeSantis, the student chapters must be deactivated. These two student chapters may form another organization that complies with Florida state statutes and university policies. The two institutions should grant these two chapters a waiver for the fall deadlines, should reapplication take place. State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues

"So I think that we need to take things as they are. And I think it is very irresponsible to label a group of college students something like terrorists," Shelabi said.

I reached out to the ACLU. In a statement, they called it transparently unconstitutional.

"The Governor's actions are transparently unconstitutional. This directive does nothing to protect students and the Jewish community. Instead of keeping students and the Jewish community safe, he is simply silencing ideas he doesn't like. This attack on free speech is dangerous and likely won’t be the last.” Howard Simon, Interim Executive Director of the ACLU of Florida

"I think being Palestinian in America, we're going to have a target on our back because we stand due for the rights of our people, and I think just our pure existence is its resistance," Shelabi said.

On Oct. 9, Chancellor Rodrigues and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz issued a joint letter titled "Legal Obligations to Protect Jewish Students."

Legal Obligations to Protect Jewish Students by ABC Action News on Scribd

It explains the 2019 and 2023 laws surrounding public schools and incidences of antisemitism. Pointing at "pro-Hamas" student groups, the letter reads, "Educational institutions must fully protect Jewish students from any anti-Semitic discrimination and physical attacks and make it clear anyone who violates the law will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

It also mentions the aid and assistance on standby for schools.

Our agencies will spare no resources to ensure Florida institutions uphold their commitment to protect and safeguard Jewish students and faculty.



The staff at the Board of Governors and the Florida Department of Education are prepared to assist if you have any questions or if you need technical assistance to ensure that your institutions are in compliance with these significant provisions of the law.

But to Shelabi, "I just think that students shouldn't be targeted for promoting peace and celebrating their culture."

No legal action has been taken yet, but there are talks of potential pushback from the deactivation.